Artist Talk: Kara Patrowicz

Speaker: Kara Patrowicz

“I want my fiber paintings to embody the ordinary, tender, invisible ways that the labor of caregiving can shape the world around us.”

—Kara Patrowicz

Meet Kara Patrowicz, local artist and winner of the Sally Bishop Prize, the top honor at the 2025 ArtsWorcester Biennial. Her solo exhibition, Kara Patrowicz: Sally Bishop Prize, features nearly 40 works that explore rhythms of caregiving within the early years of parenting. Her unique, painterly approach to felting repurposes her own “domestic detritus,” such as crib sheets, dryer lint, and locks of hair, into figurative artworks that “honor the states of exhaustion, vulnerability, and yearning that can accompany mothering.” In this artist talk on the opening day of the exhibition, Patrowicz will dive deeper into these themes, the experiences behind them, and her creative approach to fiber arts. The exhibition is on view through August 1–November 1, 2026.