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Artist Talk: Martine Gutierrez

Artist Talk: Martine Gutierrez

Martine Gutierrez blurs the boundaries between performance, photography, and self-portraiture to create elaborate photographic artworks. For her installation on the Worcester Art Museum’s Wall at WAM, Gutierrez presents First Revelation of the Sovereign Queen, a dynamic photographic work that explores themes of identity, transformation, and spirituality. In this artist talk, discover how Gutierrez drew inspiration from the religious art in the Museum’s collection to create her monumental installation. Gutierrez will also provide attendees with a close look at her unique approach to photography that often incorporates complex, handcrafted sets, props, and costumes.

Martine Gutierrez: First Revelation of the Sovereign Queen is on view starting September 23, 2026.

Worcester Art Museum
Free for Members, $5 plus admission for general public
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Worcester Art Museum

Artist Group Info

Martine Gutierrez
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.
Worcester, Massachusetts 01609