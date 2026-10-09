"Asian Art at Dartmouth" Exhibition Opening
"Asian Art at Dartmouth" Exhibition Opening
Celebrate the opening of "Asian Art at Dartmouth: Highlights from the Hood Museum of Art!" Enjoy a sneak preview of this major new exhibition before its official opening on January 9. Gallery exploration, reception, giveaways, and raffles await!
Free and open to all, but space is limited. Register online.
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth
Free and open to all
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 8 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth
6 E Wheelock St.Hanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu