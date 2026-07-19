August 7 First Fridays Artswalk

The First Fridays Artswalk in downtown Pittsfield continues its 5-month season (May through September) on Friday, August 7 from 5 to 8 pm as part of the City of Pittsfield’s First Fridays at Five.

Participating venues on Friday, August 7 include Clock Tower Artists, Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., Hotel on North, Indie Readery and Records, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, O.U.R Resurge, Sanctum Gallery, Solarium Plant Shop, and the Soda Chef.

Download the Downtown Pittsfield App in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of art on your cell phone.

Direct link: https://downtownpittsfield.stqry.app/list/62964

Event Highlights (South to North):

Artists at the Clock Tower, 75 South Church Street, Third Floor

Karen Carmean, Deborah H. Carter, Lucie Castaldo, Joan Palano Ciolfi, Randy Foulds, Marion Grant, Nava Grunfeld, Caroline Kelley, Mollie Kellogg, Eric Korenman, Bruce Laird, Lisa Loustaunau, Mark Mellinger, Linda Petrocine, Sally Tiska Rice, Ilene Richard, Audrey Shachnow, Stanley Singer, Ariel Smith, Sharon Walthew, Stefanie Weber, and Carmel Wilson

Open Studios: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

Solarium Plant Shop, 46 West Street

“Layered”- Visionary Alchemy of Paper, Scissors & Glue

Margo Serina of Sacred Bridge Studio

On View: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

O.U.R Resurge, 119 Fenn Street

“Awamu Artist Co-op”

Ashley Sposato, Matt Brinton, Nicole Fecteau, and Rochely DeJesus Melendez

Artist Reception: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue

CATA’s "I Am a Part of Art"

On View: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

Palace Park, 122 North Street

“Art in the Park” with Maru Domínguez

“Faces of Pittsfield Community Art Experience”

Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

Sanctum Gallery, 148 North Street

“The Spiritual Essence of Water”

The Art of Gail Gelburd and Tenzin Wangchuk

Opening Reception: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

Soda Chef, 161 North Street

Drift & Bloom: The art of Nicole March

Window Display

Hotel on North, 297 North Street

Autumn Phoenix Photography

On View: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

Indie Readery and Records, 314 North Street

Collage and painting on unconventional surfaces

Brent Ridge

On View: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., 437 North Street

Kid Artwork from Berkshire Art Center's Summer in the Studios Program

Opening: Friday, August 7, 5 to 8 pm

First Fridays Artswalk and “Art in the Park” are supported in part by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council, and a grant from the Pittsfield Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

First Fridays Artswalk and “Art in the Park” are also supported in part by The Feigenbaum Foundation.

Check out all of the August 7 First Fridays at Five events at lovepittsfield.com/first-fridays.

