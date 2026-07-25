The August 7 First Fridays at Five, presented by Guardian, will feature live music and dance, art, family fun, shopping, food, and entertainment throughout downtown Pittsfield. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs so they can sit and enjoy a variety of food, beverages, and entertainment.

Persip Park, 175 North Street, 5 to 8 pm

– Sample The Cat

– Beer garden with Hot Plate Brewing Co.

– Local food vendors

Rain location: Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 27 East Street

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North Street, near Hot Harry’s at 37 North Street, 5 to 8 pm

– Split Senses band

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North Street near the Center Island across from the Beacon Cinema, 6 AND 7 pm

– Youth Alive Step, Dance, and Drumline perform at 6 pm and 7 pm

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Corner of North and Park Square at 24 North Street, 5 to 8 pm

– The “Resurrection Off-road Team” will host a “Touch an ATV” event.

– Ronnie’s Harley-Davidson will host a “Touch an ATV and UTV” event.

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Dunham Mall, 100 North Street, 5 to 8 pm

– Campers from BeatNest’s summer Spin Club series will be DJing in a variety of music styles

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AdLib building at 215 North Street, 5 pm

– Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting for the Let It Shine Community Mural on the AdLib building at 5 pm

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Palace Park, 122 North Street, 5 to 8 pm

– Art in the Park: Maru Domínguez presents “Faces of Pittsfield Community Art Experience”

– Live Pottery Demo with Jim Horsford

Rain Location: Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renee Avenue

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North Street in front of Crawford Square, 137 North Street

– Free Balloon Twisting with Bowey the Clown

– Fitness professional, Aimee Marshall, hosts a Free (DROP-IN) Cardio Drumming Class from 5 to 6:30 pm

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North Street

Makers Market:

The Makers Market at First Fridays at Five will feature over a dozen local vendors selling handmade products such as crafts, clothing and accessories, candles, art, custom gift items, self-care items, and packaged foods and sweets. Makers include ATK Customs, Auntie Kat’s Gift Shop, Baked! Pastries & More, Berkshire Henna, BerkshireSci Biscuits LLC, Black Bear 3D, Braidy Bunch, Cookie’s Cupcakes, Glimmerhold Artistry & Tiffs Trinkets, Hilltown Hemlock Studio, Leann’s Lovies, Leo’s Bargain Boutique, little country gifts, Lovies Bakery, ManiSetGo, Mindset Personalized, Mountain Roots Artistry, Paparazzi Accessories, Pearls & Pillows, Plushy Pals, LLC, Poison Apple Gifts, Photography by Cam, Sisterhood of the Traveling Crafts, Sunshine Jewelry, Troll Art, and Truffles by Tarah.

Food Vendors:

Check out a variety of food vendors including Alchemy Events Mobile Bar, BB’s Hot Spot, Berkshire Kettle Creations and Lemonade, Best Damn Espresso, Cocineras Latinas LLC Coop, D’s Island Food Truck, Full Belly FEWD TRUCK, La Chalupa & La Enchilada, and Williams Street Market and Deli.

Family Fun Zone:

The Family Fun Zone at First Fridays at Five will feature free, interactive activities from local non-profit organizations including arts & crafts, games, and more.

Participating organizations include 18 Degrees Inc., 914 LOCK INC, ALZ.0rg, Barrington Stage Company, BART Charter Public School, Berkshire Art Center, Berkshire Athenaeum, Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention, Berkshire County Football Officials Association, Berkshire County Kids Place, Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Berkshire Environmental Action Team, Berkshire Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Unit Council, Berkshire Museum, Berkshire Woodworkers Guild, BRPC/ SPARK – BE3C Coalitions, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Child Care of the Berkshires, Department of Children and Families, Dream Center, Elizabeth Freeman Center, Foster MA/Adopt MA, Gandara Center, Mass Audubon, Mental Health Support for Families, NBT Bank, The Great Josh Billings RunAground, VFW Post 448, and Western Mass Labor Action.

First Fridays Artswalk:

First Fridays Artswalk will showcase artists at venues throughout downtown Pittsfield from 5 to 8 pm including Clock Tower Artists, Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., Hotel on North, Indie Readery and Records, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, O.U.R Resurge, Sanctum Gallery, Solarium Plant Shop, and the Soda Chef. Follow a virtual walking tour on the free Downtown Pittsfield App and enjoy opening receptions with the artists.

First Fridays at Five is led by the City of Pittsfield and Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and will take place in downtown Pittsfield on May 1, June 5, August 7, and September 4, 2026. A portion of North Street will be closed during the event.

Season partners and sponsors include AccessPlus, MountainOne, Guardian, and Mill Town Foundation.

For more information and a full event listing, visit https://lovepittsfield.com/first-fridays.