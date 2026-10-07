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Autumn Serenade

Autumn Serenade

The annual Fall Choral Concert presented by the Smith College Glee Club and Chamber Singers conducted by Hanif Lawrence. The program will also feature the Smith College Campus School Chorus, Kathy Marks-Huber, director; and the Amherst Regional High School Chorale, Todd Fruth, director. This concert is free, and open to the public.

Sweeney Concert Hall
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu