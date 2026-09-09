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Award-Winning Holocaust Documentary The Last Twins Brings Untold Story of Courage comes to Williamstown

Award-Winning Holocaust Documentary The Last Twins Brings Untold Story of Courage comes to Williamstown

Images Cinema will host a special one-night presentation of the acclaimed documentary The Last Twins on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., followed by a live discussion with filmmaker Patrick McMahon and Alexandra Garbarini, Professor of Modern European History and Jewish Studies at Williams College.

The documentary tells the remarkable true story of Erno "Zvi" Spiegel, a Jewish prisoner at Auschwitz who quietly risked his own life to protect dozens of young twins selected by Dr. Josef Mengele for medical experimentation. Through survivor testimony and exclusive archival material, The Last Twins shines a light on an extraordinary act of compassion and resistance that remained largely unknown for decades.

Images Cinema
$10.00 - $15.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Images Cinema
(413) 458-5612
contact@imagescinema.org
ImagesCinema.org
Images Cinema
50 Spring Street
Williamstown, Massachusetts 01267
(413) 458-5612
comments@imagescinema.org
https://www.imagescinema.org