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Bandwagon Summer Series: Bread & Puppet Circus

Bandwagon Summer Series: Bread & Puppet Circus

Bread & Puppet Theater returns with The Upside Down World Circus, a spectacular outdoor performance blending giant papier-mâché puppets, towering stilt dancers, live brass music, and fearless political theater. In this timely new production, the internationally acclaimed Vermont company confronts today's "upside-down world" with a powerful mix of protest, humor, and celebration.

Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann and now based in Glover, Vermont, Bread & Puppet is renowned worldwide for its visually stunning performances that combine puppetry, music, dance, and street theater into unforgettable public spectacles. Following each performance, audiences are invited to share the company's famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and browse "Cheap Art"—posters, books, banners, and more from the Bread & Puppet Press.

Presented as part of the Bandwagon Summer Series, this family-friendly outdoor event welcomes all ages. Kids 12 and under are free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, enjoy local food vendors and refreshments, and experience one of Vermont's most beloved and influential theater companies under the open sky.

Retreat Farm
$24-28
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Bread & Puppet
heather@nextstagearts.org
https://breadandpuppet.org/
Retreat Farm
45 Farmhouse Square
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301