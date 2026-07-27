Bandwagon Summer Series: Celtic & Québécois Music Festival

Celebrate the vibrant traditions of Celtic and Québécois music at this lively, all-ages outdoor festival featuring three dynamic acts: Poor Man’s Gambit, Cantrip, and Cécilia. Experience Irish roots, Scottish-influenced fusion, and French-Canadian flair through captivating performances that blend tradition with innovation. Enjoy a day of music, dance, storytelling, and cultural celebration in a relaxed outdoor setting. Bring a picnic, blanket, or chair, and enjoy refreshments, a bar, and food from local vendors onsite.