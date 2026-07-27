Bandwagon Summer Series: Homegrown Festival comes to West River Park in Brattleboro on Sunday, Aug. 30, celebrating the best of southern Vermont's homegrown talent with an afternoon of music, circus arts, and family fun. Headliners The Gaslight Tinkers blend Afro-Caribbean rhythms, funk, reggae, and Celtic influences into an irresistible dance party. The New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) showcases dazzling aerialists and acrobats, while Zara Bodé's Little Big Band brings timeless swing, jazz, and vintage country classics to the stage. Gates open at 3 p.m., show at 4 p.m. Food from Mama T's Sweet Spot and AlpineGlo Farm Taqueria, plus refreshments and a bar. Kids under 12 are free. Bring a blanket or chair. Sponsored in part by Southern Vermont Solar.