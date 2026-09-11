Bandwagon Summer Series: Kotoko Brass
Bandwagon Summer Series: Kotoko Brass
Kotoko Brass blends Central Ghanaian drumming, Caribbean grooves, and New Orleans-style horns into “propulsive, infectious party music.” Their high-energy, cross-cultural sound is rooted in rhythm, movement, collaboration, and celebration.
Putney Inn Field
$24-28
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Kotoko Brass
kotokobrass@gmail.com
Putney Inn Field
57 Putney Landing Rd.Putney, Vermont 05346