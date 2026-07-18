Fetch some fun at Dakin’s 11th annual Barks & Brews, at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton on Sunday, October 11th from 1pm-4pm.! Gather your favorite humans or furry canine friends for an unforgettable afternoon of craft beer, food trucks, vendors, activities, treats, and more! Barks & Brews is a 21+ outdoor event where dogs and dog lovers come together for a perfect fall afternoon, all while making a difference for pets and the people who love them.

Humans must be 21+ and all dogs must be on a leash (retractable leashes are not allowed).

Activities:

​Included in Admission

Costume Contest: Enter the contest and join the parade! Categories include cutest dog, spookiest dog, most creative, and best duo.

Hot Dog Eating Contest: A tail-wagging taste test showdown, who can gobble their way to glory the fastest?

Musical Sit: Like musical chairs, but made for dogs!

Dog Splash Zone: Cool off and play in a water play area for dogs who love to make a splash (weather permitting).

Photobooth: Capture the memories with your pup in our photo booth.

​Add-on Activities

Dog Painting Canvas Art: Let your dog become the artist! Paws, licks, or playful steps create a one-of-a-kind abstract masterpiece.

50/50 Raffle: Try your luck! Half the pot goes to the lucky winner, and the other half supports Dakin's lifesaving work.

Nail Trims with Fur's-a-Flyin': Quick, gentle nail trims to keep your pup happy and comfy!

Mobile Baths with HydroDog: Freshen up on the go! Professional mobile bath to get your dog cleaned up and looking their best.

Food Trucks: ​Caravan Kitchen, Crazy Arapes, Thai Chili Food Truck, and Batch Ice Cream

Schedule of Events:

12pm-1pm: VIP Guests Preview Hour

1pm: Event opens for General Guests

2:15pm: Contest Game Sign Ups Close

2:30pm: Hot Dog Eating Contest

2:45pm: Musical Sit

3:00pm: Costume Parade & Contest Winners Announced

3:30pm: Raffle sales close/Passport Game Drawing

3:45pm: 50/50 Raffle drawing announced

4pm: Event Ends

