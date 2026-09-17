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Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets

Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets

Berkshire Grown is excited to kick off our 2026/2027 season.

Featuring locally grown and produced foods, including fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, breads and more. Indoor market. Live local music. Offering SNAP/HIP benefits. 1:1 Market Match for SNAP is available up to $30/shopper at each market. Hours are from 10:00AM-1:00PM. More info at katie@berkshiregrown.org

https://berkshiregrown.org/

https://www.instagram.com/berkgrown/

https://www.facebook.com/BerkshireGrown


Housatonic Dome
1064 Main St., Housatonic, MA 01236

Saturdays, 10 am - 1 pm on the following dates:
November 21, 2026
December 19, 2026
January 16, 2027
February 20, 2027
March 20, 2027
April 17, 2027

Berkshire Grown, Inc.

(413) 528-0041

PO Box 983

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Watch our new video!

www.berkshiregrown.org

Housatonic Dome
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Apr 17, 2027.

Event Supported By

Berkshire Grown
4135280041
buylocal@berkshiregrown.org
https://berkshiregrown.org/
Housatonic Dome
1064 Main St.
Housatonic, Massachusetts 01236