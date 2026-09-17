Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets
Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets
Berkshire Grown is excited to kick off our 2026/2027 season.
Featuring locally grown and produced foods, including fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, breads and more. Indoor market. Live local music. Offering SNAP/HIP benefits. 1:1 Market Match for SNAP is available up to $30/shopper at each market. Hours are from 10:00AM-1:00PM. More info at katie@berkshiregrown.org
https://berkshiregrown.org/
https://www.instagram.com/berkgrown/
https://www.facebook.com/BerkshireGrown
Williamstown Elementary School
115 Church St, Williamstown, MA 01267
Sundays, 10 am - 1 PM on the following dates:
November 22, 2026
December 20, 2026
Berkshire Grown, Inc.
(413) 528-0041
PO Box 983
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Watch our new video!
www.berkshiregrown.org