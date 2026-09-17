Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets

Berkshire Grown is excited to kick off our 2026/2027 season.

Featuring locally grown and produced foods, including fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, breads and more. Indoor market. Live local music. Offering SNAP/HIP benefits. 1:1 Market Match for SNAP is available up to $30/shopper at each market. Hours are from 10:00AM-1:00PM. More info at katie@berkshiregrown.org

https://berkshiregrown.org/

https://www.instagram.com/berkgrown/

https://www.facebook.com/BerkshireGrown

Williamstown Elementary School

115 Church St, Williamstown, MA 01267

Sundays, 10 am - 1 PM on the following dates:

November 22, 2026

December 20, 2026

Berkshire Grown, Inc.

(413) 528-0041

PO Box 983

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Watch our new video!

www.berkshiregrown.org