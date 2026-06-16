Bits and Bobs Theater Company presents RED by John Logan, directed by Izaak van der Wende. Performances will be held June 28 – July 7, 2026, with performances on Sunday, June 28, and Monday and Tuesday evenings, June 29–30 and July 6–7, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20. Performances will be in Cape Rep’s Historic Crosby Barn, 3299 Main Street, Brewster MA.

After landing the biggest commission in the history of modern art, painter Mark Rothko takes on a second, equally ambitious challenge: working alongside his skeptical, young assistant, Ken. In John Logan’s Tony Award-winning play, the two artists clash over the nature of art and success, struggling to find meaning in their work as the world around them changes.

Directed by Izaak van der Wende, the production features costume design by Lucie Jackett, sound design by Izaak van der Wende, and replicas by Andre van der Wende. The cast includes John O'Meara as Rothko and Colin Bourget as Ken.

Bits and Bobs Theater Company is an independent group of emerging artists dedicated to making theater more accessible for young and developing creatives. We focus on challenging, original work that forges new pathways for performance. We believe in art for art’s sake — all profits are reinvested in the creation of future work.

All performances will be in Cape Rep’s Historic Crosby Barn, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

