March 19th, 1982, the rock and metal world lost the latest up and coming guitar icon Randy Rhoads. Randy wrote and recorded Ozzy Osbourne's timeless debut album "Blizzard of Ozz" and its follow up cult classic "Diary of a Madman". This band, Blizzard of Ozz, focuses heavily on Ozzy's solo career with late guitarist Randy Rhoads. We perform both of these albums in their entirety, along with other fan-favorite hit songs from the guitarists who replaced Randy after his death and some Black Sabbath for the 'Die-hards'. From "Crazy Train", "Mr. Crowley", "Flying High Again" and "I Don't Know" to "Bark at the Moon", "No More Tears", "Mama I'm Coming Home" and "Paranoid". We play it all while honoring one of Rock N' Rolls fallen guitar legends...