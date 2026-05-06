BLUES & SOUL @ Postunderground June 12

Postunderground’s ongoing music series returns with an immersive night of BLUES & SOUL featuring The MWALIM TRIO on Friday, June 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Led by award-winning composer and performer Mwalim, the trio delivers a dynamic blend of blues, soul, jazz, and original works built on deep groove, live improvisation, and spontaneous musical conversation with ZYG 808 on drums and Richard Johnson on bass.

This is live music in its most immediate form with no barriers and no background noise, just a room, a band, and an audience experiencing the music as it is created in real time.

Postunderground (VFW 364) 386 Washington Street. Doors 7:00 PM. Show 7:30 PM.

Arrive early and settle in for a night where the performance does not just happen, it unfolds.