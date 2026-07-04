Booze & Blooms

DATE | Friday, July 24

HOURS | 6:00pm - 9:00pm

TICKETS | There are a limited number of tickets sold for this event. $40.00 online or $50.00 at the door if there are tickets still available.

TICKET INCLUDES | Admission to the sunflowers, wine voucher, and commemorative glass.

DESCRIPTION

Enjoy an evening among the sunflowers at Coppal House Farm during this special 21+ event. Sample handcrafted wines and spirits from Flag Hill Distillery & Winery, enjoy live music from a musician, and purchase dinner from local food trucks. Stroll through the blooming sunflower fields and experience a summer evening on the farm. Advance tickets recommended. For details and tickets, visit www.nhsunflower.com.

