Boston Modern Orchestra Project Presents Free Concert on Father's Day

Hailed as “the firm champion of contemporary American music (Classical Voice North America),” the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) presents a free Father’s Day concert on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at NEC’s Jordan Hall. Quickly approaching its 30th year, BMOP continues to champion American music of the last century. Led by its intrepid artistic director/conductor Gil Rose, BMOP programs an invigorating evening of new orchestral works by American composers: John Aylward’s potent History of the World, Avner Dorman’s cello concerto Inner Fire featuring internationally heralded cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper, Miami Variations by Pulitzer Prize-winning Paul Moravec, and Symphony No. 5 “Africa” by Bernard Rogers.