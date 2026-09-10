Brahms Requiem for Hunger Relief

Brahms Requiem: A Benefit Concert & Community Sing for Food Insecurity, presented in partnership with the Music for Food project.

This concert benefits the Amherst Survival Center — instead of tickets, audience members are asked to bring non-perishable food donations. The event also features a "community sing" component, inviting audience members to join in singing two movements of the Requiem. The concert features an all-volunteer orchestra, choir, and soloists made up of area professionals, teachers, and amateur musicians donating their time to support the local community. Conducted by Noah Horn & Arianne Abela, featuring soloists Junko Watanabe & Liam Shannon.