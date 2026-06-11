Brattleboro Words Trail Ceramic Murals Unveiling at new Amtrak Station

On June 24, a 14-foot, interactive ceramic Exhibit celebrating Vermont’s most-storied small town will be unveiled at the ribbon cutting for the new Amtrak station on Depot Street, in Brattleboro, Vermont, directly across the tracks from the former station. Amtrak officials and local, regional and federal leaders will preside over a ceremony that will take place from 11:30 am to 1pm. Refreshments will be provided on site by Amtrak. Town leaders say the station opening and Exhibit are part of a historic downtown waterfront revitalization. The Exhibit, which is a topographical map of Brattleboro and neighboring regions, links sites in Brattleboro and surrounding towns to audio stories on a free app called Brattleboro Words Trail. The Exhibit, designed by Brattleboro artist Cynthia Houghton, will permanently occupy the platform-facing outside wall of the new train station.

