Formed by members of Amsterdam’s famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), Camerata RCO performs chamber music in multiple formations from duet to small chamber orchestra, with a special focus on the Classical and Romantic repertoire for winds and strings, and active relationships with living composers. Praised by the New

YorkTimes for their “warm, glowing performance,” the ensemble has enjoyed success in the Netherlands and abroad and performs nearly 50 concerts a season internationally.

