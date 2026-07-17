CAMERATA RCO
CAMERATA RCO
Formed by members of Amsterdam’s famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), Camerata RCO performs chamber music in multiple formations from duet to small chamber orchestra, with a special focus on the Classical and Romantic repertoire for winds and strings, and active relationships with living composers. Praised by the New
YorkTimes for their “warm, glowing performance,” the ensemble has enjoyed success in the Netherlands and abroad and performs nearly 50 concerts a season internationally.
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
30-35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jorgensen Center
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
Artist Group Info
Camerata RCO
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
2132 Hillside RoadStorrs, Connecticut 06269
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu