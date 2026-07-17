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CAMERATA RCO

CAMERATA RCO

Formed by members of Amsterdam’s famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), Camerata RCO performs chamber music in multiple formations from duet to small chamber orchestra, with a special focus on the Classical and Romantic repertoire for winds and strings, and active relationships with living composers. Praised by the New
YorkTimes for their “warm, glowing performance,” the ensemble has enjoyed success in the Netherlands and abroad and performs nearly 50 concerts a season internationally.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
30-35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jorgensen Center
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/

Artist Group Info

Camerata RCO
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
2132 Hillside Road
Storrs, Connecticut 06269
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/online/article/orlando-ortiz