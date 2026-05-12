Camp Lewis Perkins Community Day/Open House

Join us as we celebrate a century of friendship, outdoor adventure, and unforgettable camp memories at Camp Lewis Perkins. Whether you're a current Girl Scout, a curious future camper, or part of our extended camp family, we invite you to be part of this special milestone year.

This special community event is the perfect way for girls, families, and troops to experience the magic of camp together.

Event Highlights:

Opening Flag Ceremony (11:00 AM)

Camp Crafts

Archery and Slingshots

Camp Tours

Campfire, Songs & S’mores

Create something lasting! Add your handprint to our Camp Community Mural, which will be displayed all summer long

While registration is not required to attend, it does allow us to be prepared. RSVP to camp@gscwm.org

Ticket price: FREE