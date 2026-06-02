Traditional Celtic and Quebecois music that causes a wonderful stir and fills to overflowing at every venue – that is Cécilia! Widely recognized as three of Canada’s finest musicians, it is a pleasure to see how much enjoyment Timi Turmel, Erin Leahy, and Louis Schryer find in playing together. While honouring their heritage as Cécilia, their music making has an undeniably fresh and high-spirited sound that sets them apart.

They bring the best of many musical worlds together in their explorations of traditional music. Every one of their pieces is skillfully arranged and highlighted with influences from contemporary, classical, jazz and swing styles. Cécilia’s recent debut album Accent is an impressive offering full of vibrant rhythms and melodies, all resonating with a unique warmth and richness of expression.

Each performance by Cécilia is a call to come out and share – not only in the joy of three dedicated musicians making music together, but also in creating with Timi, Erin, and Louis an infectiously energetic and memorable musical experience. You’ll find yourself with a smile that lasts long after the final notes of Cécilia’s accordion, piano, and violin have melted away.