Celebrate Smokey the Bear’s 82nd Birthday at the Great Falls Discovery Center

Only you can prevent wildfires and celebrate Smokey the Bear's 82nd birthday!

Come to The Great Falls Discovery Center for a special visit from Wildland Firefighters from the DCR Bureau of Fire Control & Forestry. Together, we'll learn all about the original Smokey the Bear: an orphaned black bear cub found in New Mexico's Capitan Mountains following a devastating 1950 wildfire. We'll also have a Wildland Fire Engine and a Turners Falls Fire Department fire truck on site to explore, a scavenger hunt to complete, and a meet-and-greet with the great Smokey the Bear himself!

This program is a collaboration of the Montague Public Libraries and the Great Falls Discovery Center. Sponsored by DCR and Montague Public Libraries. Meet in the Great Hall rain or shine. Check out a library book. Leave with a Smokey the Bear souvenir. Free and for all ages.