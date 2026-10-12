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Change the Story, Change the World: A New Vision for an Ecological Era

Change the Story, Change the World: A New Vision for an Ecological Era

A conversation with Mary Evelyn Tucker, John Grim & Sam King: How can a larger story of who we are and where we come from inspire us to create a better future? Join the co-producers of the Emmy Award-winning film Journey of the Universe as they introduce Living Earth Community — a knowledge commons exploring the profound intelligences of nature. They will explore how ancient cultural wisdom and contemporary science are converging to guide us toward a new era of planetary health and flourishing. This event is supported by a grant from CT Humanities.

Hotchkiss School
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Salisbury Forum, Inc.
9179230220
info@salisburyforum.org
Salisbury Forum, Inc.
Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken Rd.
Lakeville, Connecticut 06039
info@salisburyforum.org
https://www.salisburyforum.org