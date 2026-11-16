Bread and Puppet’s Cheap Art Manifesto says that "ART has to be CHEAP & available to EVERYBODY. ART IS LIKE GOOD BREAD!"

In that spirit The Art Garden is hosting a Cheap Art Sale! On Sunday December 6th from noon until 5pm at the Buckland Shelburne Community Center, 53 Main St. Shelburne Falls, the Cheap Art Sale will be a market of unique and unexpected delights! Over 20 area artists will be selling their work and nothing will cost more than $50 - many things will be available for under $25. A sampling of artists that will be on hand: Cosima Hewes, Jane Beatrice Wegscheider, Missy Ashton, Laurie Goddard, Emily Gopen, Lydia Kinney, Sonny Crawford, Eileen Lively. In addition to these, and other artists, we will be hosting a Teen Art corner showcasing many of our community’s teen artists. Come out and support area artists and find a one-of-a-kind treasure for someone on your holiday list!

