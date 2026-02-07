Choro Noho 2026

Our region is home to Choro Camp New England, which offers musicians an opportunity to dive deep into the study and practice of one of Brazil's oldest and most beloved musical traditions – Choro. Every year, “Choro Noho” gives area residents a taste of what the artists teaching at Choro Camp have to offer. This year’s concert of Samba and Choro features the instrumental group, Água de Moringa, joined by vocalist Mariana Baltar.

Based in Rio de Janeiro, Água de Moringa has been together for over 35 years. While known for their versatility, the group’s foundation is in traditional Choro, a fact reflected in their instrumentation: 6 and 7-string guitars, cavaquinho, pandeiro, bandolim and clarinet. With ten albums to their credit, Água de Moringa has performed and taught throughout Brazil as well as in France, Portugal and Colombia. Vocalist and dancer Mariana Baltar performs frequently with the group, and in 2019 recorded an entire album with them, Os Arcos – Paixão e Morte, a tribute to composer Aldir Blanc. Come enjoy an afternoon in Rio, right here at Bombyx!