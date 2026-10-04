CiderFeast Boston
CiderFeast Boston
Celebrate fall with CiderFeast! The CiderFeast East Coast Tour stops in Boston for its fifth year on Saturday, November 14, 2026, to toast to all things hard cider at the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens’ Association.
Doors open at noon for VIP ticket holders and 1:00 PM for General Admission ticket holders. Everyone can sip and sample ciders until 4:00 PM.
The 2026 CiderFeast Boston roster is still developing, but check out some of last year’s lineup for an idea of what to expect:
Absolem Cider Company
Artifact Cider Project
Berkshire Brewing Company
Berkshire Cider Project
Bird Dog Cider
Citizen Cider
Eden Ciders
Far From The Tree Cider
Farnum Hill Cider by Poverty Lane Orchards
Graft Cider
Hilltop Orchards
Hudson North Cider
JMASH Cidery
Malus Cider
Marzae Wine
New England Cider Company
Original Sin Cider
Spoke and Spy Ciderworks
Stowe Cider
Vermont Cider Co.
Woodchuck Cider
and more!
CiderFeast Boston showcases cider’s remarkable range and flavor profiles with food pairings available to purchase throughout the afternoon. 21+ event