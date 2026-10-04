Celebrate fall with CiderFeast! The CiderFeast East Coast Tour stops in Boston for its fifth year on Saturday, November 14, 2026, to toast to all things hard cider at the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens’ Association.

Doors open at noon for VIP ticket holders and 1:00 PM for General Admission ticket holders. Everyone can sip and sample ciders until 4:00 PM.

The 2026 CiderFeast Boston roster is still developing, but check out some of last year’s lineup for an idea of what to expect:

Absolem Cider Company

Artifact Cider Project

Berkshire Brewing Company

Berkshire Cider Project

Bird Dog Cider

Citizen Cider

Eden Ciders

Far From The Tree Cider

Farnum Hill Cider by Poverty Lane Orchards

Graft Cider

Hilltop Orchards

Hudson North Cider

JMASH Cidery

Malus Cider

Marzae Wine

New England Cider Company

Original Sin Cider

Spoke and Spy Ciderworks

Stowe Cider

Vermont Cider Co.

Woodchuck Cider

and more!

CiderFeast Boston showcases cider’s remarkable range and flavor profiles with food pairings available to purchase throughout the afternoon. 21+ event