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CitySpace Bluegrass: Pickers, Singers, & Strummers

CitySpace Bluegrass: Pickers, Singers, & Strummers

Join bluegrass musician David Clark Carroll and CitySpace for a fun, open bluegrass jam! Bring your instruments and your favorite tunes — from Bill Monroe to the Stanley Brothers and beyond. Held every first Saturday of the month during Art Walk Easthampton, this monthly jam brings the community together for music, connection, and good old-fashioned fun.

All are welcome. Free to join. All ages.

CitySpace
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
https://www.cityspaceeasthampton.org/
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com
Urbanwizardsac.com