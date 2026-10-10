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CitySpace Presents: Doctor Gasp and Moon Hollow

CitySpace Presents: Doctor Gasp and Moon Hollow

October 23, 7:30pm
Doctor Gasp returns to the Blue Room joined by Western Mass string band, Moon Hollow for a spooky evening of music as we welcome in the Halloween season at CitySpace

Do you distaste the flavor of wax lips? Throat sore from cackling like a phantom? Well... don't lose your head! Haunting can be daunting... and to be Frank; a pain in the neck! This season leave all the ghoulishness to that maniacal minstrel... Doctor Gasp! Beneath the mask of this phantom is a New England folk musician Dan Blakeslee with his unique bag of all original songs of Halloween oozing with vampires and ghastly creeps. Blakeslee's songs are a throwback to old-time cult horror themes, giving nods to Bobby Pickett (Monster Mash), Alfred Hitchcock, John Zacherle and the cavernous voice of Paul Frees. Each October the unexpected spectacle Doctor Gasp rises from the shadows delivering an earful of eerie for the young, old and immortal!

Moon Hollow is an acoustic quartet based in Western Massachusetts that performs original & traditional tunes inspired by folk, americana, bluegrass & early jazz music including catchy originals and tight three part harmonies. Some notable acts they have shared the stage with include Ryan Montbleau, The Mallet Brothers, Chris Pureka, Clay Pigeons, Tigerman Woah, DiTrani Brothers, Jatoba, Folkfaces, Blind Owl Band, Bella's Bartok, etc.

CitySpace
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
https://www.cityspaceeasthampton.org/
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com
Urbanwizardsac.com