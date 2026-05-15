CitySpace Presents: Koan

Koan returns with Carol's Jazz Night

May 15th, 7:30-9pm

Welcome back Koan for their third time in the Blue Room as they bring audiences a night of R&B, Jazz, Funk, and more as a part of Carol’s Jazz Night.

Koan is a collective of young musicians united by a deep respect for Black American music and its tradition of communal storytelling. Formed in 2023 to explore the music of the Second Great Quintet and contemporary artists like Ambrose Akinmusire and Joel Ross, the group blends original compositions with arrangements honoring modern jazz innovators. Based in Northampton, they perform regularly throughout New England. The Koan Collective has released two albums, including their most recent Tributaries.