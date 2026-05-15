CitySpace Presents: Levyosn

Yiddish song ensemble

The Western Mass release of Levyosn’s 2nd album, Levyosn's Dream

Levyosn (“leviathan”) is a Boston-based Yiddish/klezmer ensemble, featuring Adah Hetko (vocals), Lysander Jaffe (violin/vocals), Raffi Boden (cello), and Lexi Ugelow (keyboard/vocals). Levyosn is celebrating the release of their second album, Levyosn’s Dream, featuring new Yiddish songs and klezmer compositions, innovative arrangements of archival folk songs, and a cappella vocal pieces. Levyosn’s Dream will be released by Borscht Beat Records in 2026.

Founded in 2021, the ensemble has made its mark with thoughtful arrangements of originals, hidden gems, and Yiddish classics. Their sound is influenced by Ashkenazi and Americana sound worlds, featuring rich vocal harmonies and a healthy dash of jazz, pop, Philip Kutev, and chamber music sensibilities. They have performed at major Yiddish/klezmer festivals, universities, and folk venues around the U.S. and Canada.

Levyosn’s Dream was recorded with support from Combined Jewish Philanthropies and Club Passim’s Iguana Music Fund.