CitySpace Presents: Lomelda with Plume Girl and Home Baker

July 17, 8pm

Lomelda with Plume Girl and Home Baker

To celebrate the release of Everyday I Weave on the Great Loom, Plume Girl and Home Baker have prepared a show in the style of the recording. In addition to performing the album’s Voice and Wind sections, the live show will include a portion of new music by Lomelda that all three artists perform together with the same practice of trust that defines the album.

These three artists are friends, the thank god we found each other kind of friends. They started collaborating a few years ago, and now even their distinct projects owe a lot to each other. This concert is a little homage to fate and friendship, the inescapable entanglements we owe our lives to.

Lomelda is the songwriting project of Hannah Read. She started “Lomelda” in 2006 or so as a teenager growing up in rural Texas. For the 20 years since then, she has tried to make a song sound like the feeling of connecting to someone, finally, across the lonely voids that keep us separated from each other. She plans to keep trying, with her guitar, her voice, and her friends, til the day she dies. Here are some of the recorded attempts so far: Hannah(2020), M for Empathy(2019), Thx(2017), 4e(2016). Her next album is expected in 2027.

Plume Girl is the fluid experimental project of singer/dancer/performer, Sowmya Somanath. The project began as a way to explore Sowmya’s rigorous Indian classical music and dance training, and quickly morphed alongside her love for experimental pop, musique concrète, ambient folk, the list goes on. At the heart of the music lies an ode to the rāga system, a melodic framework that embraces sonic color and mood. Through improvisation, Sowmya finds comfort singing the unanswerable questions, of divinity, of death and love, often simplified and wielded by human thought. She has released two albums with mappa editions in Slovakia: In the End We Begin (2023) and Unnameable Glory (2025).

Home Baker is interested in the domestic, grounded, earthy, quiet parts of life – the melodrama of the mundane. Walter Nichols runs a sourdough business, and he often makes music in the midst of the baking process using synths, wind instruments, and field recordings. He thinks you can feel the quiet, peaceful solitude inherent in the baker's life in the music. He has released music via Oxtail Recordings, Aural Canyon, and Mondoj.