CitySpace Presents: Sister Wife Sex Strike

Coming to CitySpace’s Blue Room on June 30: Sister Wife Sex Strike with Brook Pridemore. Show at 7:30 pm, doors at 7:00 pm.

Sister Wife Sex Strike is a Seattle-based anarchist folk band composed of Sister Pigeon and Sister Moth. The band's name is inspired by real life events: in 2021, Pigeon & Moth were sharing a lover and found themselves mutually dissatisfied by his efforts so they went on a sex strike to have their demands met. The band name was derived from this event and an ensuing psilocybin-guided camping trip between the two friends produced their eponymous title track. The two have been playing music and writing songs together ever since.