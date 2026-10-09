CitySpace Presents: Sweet Petunia with Hoonah

Sweet Petunia with Hoonah, October 9

Doors 7pm, Music 7:30pm

Mairead Guy (they/them) and Maddy Simpson (she/her) met at Berklee College of Music in 2018, bonding over a shared love of Simon & Garfunkel and Gillian Welch & Dave Rawlings during a rehearsal delay. That connection grew into Sweet Petunia, a duo now twice nominated for Best Folk Act by the Boston Music Awards and a performer at festivals like Between Days and Nice, a Fest.

Sweet Petunia's debut LP, Foggy Mountain Mental Breakdown, arrives March 13th via Righteous Babe Records. The album explores breakups, outgrown friendships, and self-discovery, with a title that nods to Flatt & Scruggs' classic bluegrass tune. It blends the traditional folk that shaped the duo with the punk and DIY influences of their local scene.

Many songs were written early in the duo's career and evolved over time, carrying a wistful energy that captures their transition into adulthood. "Puke" is a solemn acoustic track about needing parental comfort during illness and ultimately cutting out a toxic relationship. "Good Part" pushes their sound further with intricate banjo work and shoegaze textures, reflecting disappointment in someone meant to be a source of stability. "Grub" is a stripped-down, heart-tugging banjo tune about Guy's journey with gender dysphoria. Together, the songs offer relatable lyrics, striking arrangements, and vocal duets that linger after the first listen.

Despite their musical chemistry, Guy and Simpson come from very different backgrounds. Guy grew up immersed in bluegrass and roots music through their parents' Irish folk group, Uisce Beatha, with church choir singing deepening their love of harmony. Simpson's path began differently — as a child, watching American Idol sparked her fascination with performing, leading her to study violin and vocals. Their paths converged at Berklee, where they discovered a creative partnership that brings out the best in each other, a synergy that runs throughout Foggy Mountain Mental Breakdown.

Hoonah is the project of Sarah Smith, a songwriter based in Western Massachusetts. Smith’s folk-inspired music explores the tensions of being alive, navigating themes of interconnection, impermanence, and the unknown. Smith’s self-released album "Marram Grass" came out in January 2021. Post-Trash described the album’s title track as oriented in “a sweeping sort of ambiance, each word is delivered with a deep impact in the face of uncertainty.” In the years since, Smith has put out several singles, and is working on a new EP. She has performed at venues across New England, including The Parlor Room, The Iron Horse, and the Arcadia Art Folk Festival. Hoonah’s music is available on Bandcamp and other streaming services.