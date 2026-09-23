© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate Arcana: Tarot for a Heating World

Climate Arcana: Tarot for a Heating World

Tarot has long served as a guide in times of uncertainty, uncovering hidden truths and giving form to unarticulated fears. Within a climate discourse too mired in either denial or blind optimism, tarot offers another possibility: a way to hold contradiction, explore multiple perspectives, and make space for what it actually feels like to live on a warming planet.
Artist Rajji Desai created Climate Arcana, reimagining the traditional tarot deck as a bridge for climate storytelling, allowing each reader to imagine alternative climate futures.
The exhibition opening on September 30 will include a brief presentation by Rajji introducing Climate Arcana and the ideas behind the project, followed by a reception and opportunity to view the work and continue the conversation.

Weinstein Auditorium
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Center for the Environment, Ecological Design, and Sustainability (CEEDS), Smith College
jbenkley@smith.edu
https://www.smith.edu/discover-smith/smith-action/sustainable-smith/about/center-environment-ecological-design

Artist Group Info

Rajji Desai
Weinstein Auditorium
Wright Hall, Smith College
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063
https://www.smith.edu/discover-smith/smith-action/sustainable-smith/ceeds-event-calendar