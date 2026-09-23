Climate Arcana: Tarot for a Heating World

Tarot has long served as a guide in times of uncertainty, uncovering hidden truths and giving form to unarticulated fears. Within a climate discourse too mired in either denial or blind optimism, tarot offers another possibility: a way to hold contradiction, explore multiple perspectives, and make space for what it actually feels like to live on a warming planet.

Artist Rajji Desai created Climate Arcana, reimagining the traditional tarot deck as a bridge for climate storytelling, allowing each reader to imagine alternative climate futures.

The exhibition opening on September 30 will include a brief presentation by Rajji introducing Climate Arcana and the ideas behind the project, followed by a reception and opportunity to view the work and continue the conversation.