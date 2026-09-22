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Close Encounters With Music Opens Its 35th Season: Saluting the Clarinet

Close Encounters With Music Opens Its 35th Season: Saluting the Clarinet

From the beauty of Mozart to the rhythmic energy of Bartók and Gershwin, Close Encounters With Music opens its 35th season with an afternoon celebrating the clarinet’s remarkable range.

Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein leads a program featuring Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Quintet, Beethoven’s spirited Trio in B-flat major, and Bartók’s Contrasts, written for Benny Goodman and violinist Joseph Szigeti, alongside music by Gershwin.

Joining Fiterstein are pianist Michael Chertock, violinists Xiao-Dong Wang and Helena Baillie, violist Daniel Panner, and cellist and artistic director Yehuda Hanani. Hanani’s lively commentary explores the stories and cultural connections behind the music, giving listeners more to discover in each work.

Stay for the Afterglow reception to meet the performers and enjoy conversation with fellow concertgoers.

Tickets: $35 balcony / $60 orchestra, plus processing fees.
Tickets and information: cewm.org.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Close Encounters With Music
9173920969
info@cewm.org
cewm.org
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, Massachusetts 01230
413-528-0100
https://mahaiwe.org/event/close-encounters-with-music-saluting-the-clarinet-mozart-beethoven-bartok-and-gershwin/