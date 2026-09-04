Common Thread
Common Thread
28 Amity Street 1D; Amherst, MA 01002
413-256-4250; www.gallerya3.com
PRESS RELEASE August 1, 2026
Title: Common Thread
Artists: Martha Braun and Matthew Simons
Location: Gallery A3, 28 Amity Street 1D, Cinema Courtyard, Amherst
Gallery Hours: Thursday–Sunday, 2–7:00 pm
Opening Reception: September 4, 2026, 5–7:00 pm
Dates of Exhibit: September 3–26, 2026
Art Forum on Zoom: Thursday, September 17, 7:30 pm, register at www.gallerya3.com
Contact: Martha Braun, marbu43@gmail.com : Matthew Simons, mjavajoe@me.com
Common Thread with Exhibits by Braun and Simons
Martha Braun exhibits prints, paintings, and photographs, with elements of collage, in Contemplating
Resilience. Matthew Simons, in The Space Between Us, presents a series of monotypes, some also
incorporating collage elements. Both artists employ an abstract visual language to explore concerns that
are both conceptual and concrete.
Martha Braun, Contemplating Resilience
Braun’s work explores largely abstract imagery and deals with forces and energies that are invisible to
the eye but have a major impact on the material plane that we humans inhabit. In particular, this work
considers what contributes to the development of strength and of the will to “carry on.” Rather than
providing answers, the artwork offers viewers an opportunity for active participation and freedom to
develop their own point of view. In Braun’s own view of the world, irony has an important role and adds
an additional layer to the meaning and the making of her art. In content, her work focuses on the
immaterial. Yet in the process of creation, the physical materials that she chooses direct the imagery.
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage; Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
“This is true from the ground up,” she explains. “I build my own panels, often using very old, local
hemlock wood milled in such a way as to be just slightly thicker than usual. And I make my own paint or
printing ink from earth and mineral substances. This imparts a distinctive color quality and visually
carries the weight of the crystalline structure of these substances. These same materials have been used
for artistic expression for as long as 35,000 years and the significance of that knowledge as it relates to
the history of humanity also plays out in the work.”
Matthew Simons, The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us investigates the cultural and political divisions shaping our country and aims to
create visual conversations. The series of monotypes is informed by the emotions and personal
reflections people have shared with the artist and that he then translates into a dialogue between artist
and viewer. Ranging in size from 6”x 6” to 22”x 30” and larger, the monotypes reveal a strong focus on
abstraction and its unique capacity to convey emotion beyond words. Small format artworks encourage
a personal, intimate connection and a deeper exploration of subtleties, where every detail holds more
significance. In contrast, larger pieces create a more expansive, public dialogue, using scale and gesture
to evoke our shared social landscape. Titles add another “voice” in the conversation, sometimes
contrasting monochromatic and stark imagery with colorful and satirical titles to expand the discussion,
becoming part of the artwork’s conceptual framework.
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotypeMatthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype; ThisThat, monotype
“Although it can be tempting to view cultural, political, and social divisions as problems that exist
elsewhere, they are present within our own communities as well,” notes Simons. “The Space Between
Us invites awareness, reflection, and participation within our own community.” See more of Simons’s
work at www.instagram.com/mjavajoe or www.matthewsimonsart.com
Art Forum Online
In an Art Forum on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm, Braun and Simons will offer
information about the content and process of their work, with questions and discussion following the
presentation. Register on the gallery website www.gallerya3.com. This Art for Community II program is
supported in part by a grant from the Amherst Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by
the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
About Gallery A3
A cooperative, contemporary fine arts gallery located in downtown Amherst, Gallery A3 is celebrating its
24th anniversary this year. Current members include painters, sculptors, photographers, printmakers,
and mixed media artists. Over its two-decade history, A3 has been home to over 75 member-artists,
mounting monthly exhibits and offering cultural events and community collaborations. The Gallery hosts
opening receptions for exhibits the first Friday of every month and outreach programs are scheduled on
the third Thursday. The gallery space and all its events are free and open to the public.
–30–
Images Attached
Martha Braun, Untitled, gelatin silver print, collage
Martha Braun, Untitled, watercolor ink, collage
Matthew Simons, Indivisible, monotype
Matthew Simons, ThisThat, monotype