Connecticut Symphony Orchestra Presents Burning Bright

The Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will conclude its season on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 3 p.m. at Community Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT.

The program will again feature the CSO brass section and include Sonata pian’e forte by Gabrieli, Conga del Fuego Nuevo by Marquez, Themes from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by Williams, and Karelia Suite, Op.11 by Jean Sibelius. The program will conclude with The Firebird Suite (1919), a reorchestration of the work that “catapulted the young Stravinsky to international fame.”

A free reception will follow the performance. For tickets, details, and directions, please visit connecticutsymphony.org.

