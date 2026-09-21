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Connecticut Symphony Orchestra Presents Where Shadows Speak

Connecticut Symphony Orchestra Presents Where Shadows Speak

Experience a sweeping journey of emotion and history as the Connecticut Symphony Orchestra presents Florence Price’s evocative Ethiopia’s Shadow in America, Ulysses Kay’s brilliant and bold Concerto for Orchestra, and Tchaikovsky’s deeply moving Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique.” This powerful program blends resilience, virtuosity, and unforgettable Romantic intensity in one compelling afternoon.

Artists Collective
0-20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
www.connecticutsymphony.org
Artists Collective
1200 Albany Ave
Hartford, Connecticut 06112
https://www.artistscollective.org/