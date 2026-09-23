The annual Crafts of Colrain studio tour is equally loved for the variety of handmade arts, and the beautiful drive through hills and along streams and forests in Western Massachusetts. This year there will be 17 artists in 14 studios. You will find: woodwork, paintings, basketry, pottery, jewelry, fiber creations, herbal products and handcrafted beer.

Go to our website for the interactive Google map or pick up a detailed brochure at many local places such as the Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters or Pine Hill Orchards. Enjoy your self-guided tour through our many artist studios.