Crys Matthews
Crys Matthews
A troubadour of truth, Nashville resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers. An award-winning, prolific lyricist and composer, Matthews blends Country, Americana, Folk, Blues, and Bluegrass into a bold, complex performance steeped in traditional melodies punctuated by honest, original lyrics.
1794 Meetinghouse
0-$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
1794 Meetinghouse Inc
314-504-6142
matthew@1794meetinghouse.org
Artist Group Info
Crys Matthews
1794 Meetinghouse
26 South Main StreetNew Salem, Massachusetts 01355
314-504-6142
info@1794meetinghouse.org