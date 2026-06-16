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Crys Matthews

Crys Matthews

A troubadour of truth, Nashville resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers. An award-winning, prolific lyricist and composer, Matthews blends Country, Americana, Folk, Blues, and Bluegrass into a bold, complex performance steeped in traditional melodies punctuated by honest, original lyrics.

1794 Meetinghouse
0-$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

1794 Meetinghouse Inc
314-504-6142
matthew@1794meetinghouse.org
www.1794meetinghouse.org

Artist Group Info

Crys Matthews
https://www.crysmatthews.com/
1794 Meetinghouse
26 South Main Street
New Salem, Massachusetts 01355
314-504-6142
info@1794meetinghouse.org
https://1794meetinghouse.org/meetinghouse-events/chamber-music-madness/