CT River & Roots Concert Series: Kimaya Diggs

As a part of our ongoing CT River & Roots Series, Windsor Art Center welcomes back R&B / soul musician Kimaya Diggs to debut her new album, Green. As an added bonus, local singer/songwriter Zak Trojano will open the show.

TICKETS: $12 / $10 for WAC Members

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time here, or at the door. Doors open at 6:00pm.

ABOUT THE SHOW

"Green" is Kimaya’s third studio album, a love note to the New England landscape showcases twelve tracks of glittering, genre-bending indie pop, carried by Diggs’ powerful, honeyed vocals, and honest, attentive lyricism. Backed by a band of longtime Western Mass artists who are fresh off tour dates with Trombone Shorty, Emily King, and Mavis Staples, Kimaya’s band gifts audiences with a connected, intentional experience that’s just as likely to make you dance as it is to make you cry.

Opener Zak Trojano is multi-instrumentalist–a finger-style guitar player, a fly-fisherman, and a beer drinker. In recent years, Trojano’s solo work has found the spotlight with discerning listeners everywhere. Stage by stage, in clubs, music halls, bars, and coffee houses across the country, he has honed a live show that keeps audiences glued to the stage, like a rare conversation with an old friend who doesn’t usually say much, but plays a mean guitar.