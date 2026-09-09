CT River & Roots Series: Phil and the Flying Leap

As a part of our CT River & Roots Series, enjoy a performance by Phil and the Flying Leap, a folk trio, at 2:00pm in the gallery. All are welcome! This event is free, but a $10 donation is always appreciated!

ABOUT THE BAND

Phil and the Flying Leap twists and re-imagines music across multiple genres of classic American song spanning Vaudeville to Nashville to Somerville and everywhere in-between. Songwriter Phil Berman’s melodies and lyrics usher the Great American Songbook into the 21st century, while lush arrangements and virtuosic musicianship from violinist Rachel Panitch and bassist Forrest Pettengill offer vibrant live performances full of heart, joy, and rich vocals. The group released their new single Spring Again on the vernal equinox, 2026. Flanked by lush string arrangements, rhythmic percussion in 5/4, and an irresistible melodic line, the single can coax even the grumpiest winter isolationist into the pollen-streaked sunlight.