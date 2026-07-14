Curator Tour– American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell
Curator Tour– American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell
Join Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, Chief Curator, for a tour of American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell. This thematic exhibition explores how artists over the last 250 years have represented America’s evolving story. Plunkett will discuss how select works on view reflect and shape American identity. The tour will also touch on the role illustration has played in tracing the actual history of the nation as well as communicating our shared values and aspirations.
Limited space: reservations required.
For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/curator-tour-american-stories-from-revolution-to-rockwell-2/
Norman Rockwell Museum
$20 plus admission | $10 for Members
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale RdStockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org