© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Curator Tour– American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell

Curator Tour– American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell

Join Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, Chief Curator, for a tour of American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell. This thematic exhibition explores how artists over the last 250 years have represented America’s evolving story. Plunkett will discuss how select works on view reflect and shape American identity. The tour will also touch on the role illustration has played in tracing the actual history of the nation as well as communicating our shared values and aspirations.

Limited space: reservations required.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/curator-tour-american-stories-from-revolution-to-rockwell-2/

Norman Rockwell Museum
$20 plus admission | $10 for Members
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd
Stockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://nrm.org