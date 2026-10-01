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“Data Consciousness and Luminous Abstraction” Nov 4 Miller Lecture with Dr. Tiffany E. Barber

“Data Consciousness and Luminous Abstraction” Nov 4 Miller Lecture with Dr. Tiffany E. Barber

UCLA Assistant Professor Dr. Tiffany E. Barber connects W.E.B. Du Bois's data visualizations and artist Alma Thomas's luminous abstractions—both visualizing Black life beyond statistical reduction or representational constraint. In person and streamed. Learn more: scma.smith.edu/millerlecture2026

Carroll Room at the Smith College Campus Center
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Smith College Museum of Art
Carroll Room at the Smith College Campus Center
100 Elm Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063