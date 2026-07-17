DISNEY & PIXAR’S COCO IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM

Join Jorgensen for Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert Live to Film, the story of Miguel, a young boy who dreams of being an accomplished musician, despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music. When Miguel finds himself on an extraordinary journey in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead, he learns about the strength of family bonds, finding yourself, and the power of music. Experience this Oscar®-winning film for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Remember Me,” with its vibrant musical score by Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino performed live!