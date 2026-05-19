For over 20 years, Django in June has been bringing world class jazz manouche -- that is, jazz in the tradition of Sinti guitarist Django Reinhardt -- to Western Massachusetts. For one fine week in June, hundreds of avid students of the style descend on the campus of Smith College to study and "djam." At week's end, the artists who have been teaching at Django Camp offer two concerts at the Academy of Music. They range this year from Austin (Hot Club of Cowtown) to Nantes (Gwen Cahue Quartet), and from a young North American prodigy (Sam Farthing), to one of the most celebrated Sinti artists of the last 40 years (Fapy Lafertin.)