Don Jovi
Don Jovi
Don Jovi is a N.Y. based band fronted by recording artist Don Chaffin best known as the lead vocalist for Voices of Extreme, Red Lamb, Ram Jam, Riot Act, Road Crew and American Mafia. His extensive recording and touring experience, united together with industry veteran band members Sean Tarr, Chris Tristram, Bill Chamberlain and Matt Ricci, immerse you into a live tribute concert experience like no other. The magic of Bon Jovi’s music comes alive with complete authenticity through the band’s commitment to tributing some of the most legendary and memorable music of all time.
Claremont Opera House
$35-$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Claremont Opera House
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
Artist Group Info
Don Jovi
Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House SquareClaremont, New Hampshire 03473
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org