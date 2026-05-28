Don Jovi is a N.Y. based band fronted by recording artist Don Chaffin best known as the lead vocalist for Voices of Extreme, Red Lamb, Ram Jam, Riot Act, Road Crew and American Mafia. His extensive recording and touring experience, united together with industry veteran band members Sean Tarr, Chris Tristram, Bill Chamberlain and Matt Ricci, immerse you into a live tribute concert experience like no other. The magic of Bon Jovi’s music comes alive with complete authenticity through the band’s commitment to tributing some of the most legendary and memorable music of all time.